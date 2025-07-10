Maryland Lottery Draw Results for July 5, 2025, Announced

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Maryland Lottery officials released the results of several draw games on July 5, 2025, showcasing opportunities for players to win big.

The winning numbers for the popular draw games include the following: The Pick 5 midday draw revealed numbers 8-3-9 and the evening draw showed 6-6-3. The Pick 4 midday results were 4-6-9-9, while the evening numbers were 3-1-4-2. Players in the Pick 3 midday draw saw results of 2-7-0, and the evening numbers were 0-0-5.

For the Cash5 game, the winning numbers were 04-17-19-29-44 with a Cash Ball of 02. In the daily draw for Bonus Match 5, the winning numbers were 10-16-27-38-39, while the Bonus number was 20. The Powerball results showed numbers 01-28-34-50-58 with a Power Play of 2.

Drawings occur every four minutes, allowing players multiple chances to participate throughout the day. Maryland Lottery retailers redeem prizes up to $600 directly. For larger winnings, above $600, winners can claim their prizes by mail or in person at designated lottery offices or at participating Maryland casinos.

To claim prizes over $600, one must present a signed winning ticket, a government-issued photo ID, and proof of Social Security or Federal Tax ID number. Claims for prizes over $5,000 must be made in person, and appointments are necessary at the Maryland Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD. Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Casinos can cash prizes up to $25,000, but they cannot redeem tickets for non-residents or resident aliens with a tax ID beginning with the number “9.” You must be at least 21 years old to enter a Maryland casino. For further information, players can check previous winning numbers and payouts through the Maryland Lottery’s official channels.