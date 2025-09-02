Maryland Lottery Results for August 31, 2025: Daily Drawings

Baltimore, MD — The Maryland Lottery offered several draw games on August 31, 2025, with players hoping to win big. Drawings for each game occur every four minutes, providing frequent opportunities for luck.

The results for the day’s games include: Midday draws of 3-8-2 and 9-7-3-0, while the Evening draws yielded results of 0-9-2-8. In addition, for games featuring five numbers, the Midday results were 3-4-5-8-6 and the Evening numbers were 5-8-1-3-2.

For the Cash Ball game, the winning numbers were 16-19-27-46-58, with a Cash Ball of 02. Players also participated in the Pick 3 game, reporting numbers of 13 at 9:00 a.m., 07 at 1:00 p.m., 09 at 6:00 p.m., and 15 at 11:00 p.m.

Maryland Lottery retailers can redeem prizes up to $600. For amounts over $600, winners need to claim their prizes either by mail or in person at the Maryland Lottery office or through designated cashing locations. For prizes exceeding $5,000, personal claims are necessary.

To claim a prize, winners must sign their winning ticket and complete a claim form. They need to include a photocopy of a valid government-issued ID and a document proving their Social Security number or Federal Tax ID number, sending it to the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center at 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330, Baltimore, MD 21230.

Winners of prizes over $600 must bring their signed ticket, a government-issued photo ID, and proof of their Social Security or Federal Tax ID number to the Maryland Lottery headquarters by appointment. Lottery headquarters and selected Maryland casinos can cash winning tickets up to $25,000, with restrictions for non-residents and certain IDs.

To be eligible to enter a Maryland casino, players must be at least 21 years of age. For those interested in reviewing previous winning numbers and payouts, additional information is available on the Maryland Lottery’s official website.