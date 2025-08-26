Maryland Lottery Results for August 24, 2025, Released

Baltimore, Maryland — The Maryland Lottery has released the winning numbers from several draw games held on August 24, 2025. Players anxiously await the results to see if they have struck it lucky.

In the midday draw, the winning numbers for the various games were as follows: for the first draw, the numbers were 8-7-5; for the second, they were 4-8-9-4; and for the third draw, the numbers were 2-5-9-3-4. Evening draws featured numbers 3-6-8, 2-4-3-9, and 5-3-0-5-4.

In addition, the results for the cash game were 03-36-45-55-59 with a cash ball of 01. The draw was conducted at 9 a.m. with results of 04, at 1 p.m. with numbers 1-4-6, at 6 p.m. with the result of 06, and the final draw of the day at 11 p.m. came in with the number 14.

The Maryland Lottery provides redemption options for winners. Retailers can cash prizes up to $600, while prizes above this amount can be claimed through the mail or in person at the Maryland Lottery office. Furthermore, winners claiming prizes over $5,000 must present themselves in person.

Winners should ensure they sign their ticket and complete a claim form. This also necessitates including a photocopy of a valid government-issued ID along with proof of Social Security or Federal Tax ID number. The claims can be mailed to the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center located at 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330, Baltimore, MD 21230.

Claims for prizes over $600 must be made in person at the Maryland Lottery headquarters, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the Maryland Lottery headquarters and select casinos can cash winning tickets up to $25,000; however, only certain ticket holders can cash amounts over $600 at casinos.