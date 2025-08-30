Maryland Man Claims Ozempic Caused His Sudden Blindness

WASHINGTON — A growing number of patients report that popular weight loss and diabetes medications, including Ozempic, can lead to sudden and irreversible blindness. Todd Engel, a 62-year-old Maryland resident, claims he is among those affected.

Engel lost his vision almost a year ago after starting Ozempic to manage his diabetes. “It’s been a catastrophic adjustment for me. I can’t drive. I lost my job,” he said during an exclusive interview with Spotlight on America.

Engel now navigates his Columbia home using a cane. He recalls waking up to find he was blind in one eye, which led to a diagnosis of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION). This rare condition results from blocked blood flow to the optic nerve.

“If I had known the risks, I would have never taken this medication,” Engel said, emphasizing that neither he nor his doctors were aware that NAION was a potential side effect of Ozempic.

Engel’s wife, Shelley, said it has been hard to watch her husband struggle. “The hardest part is watching a man who could do anything do nothing on his own. It’s just devastating,” she shared.

Research is now surfacing about the potential risks associated with semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic. Some studies indicate patients using the drug may be at a higher risk for NAION, including a report that found a fourfold increase for diabetes patients.

The European Medicines Agency has recommended updating product information for Ozempic to include NAION as a very rare side effect. They advised that patients contact their doctors immediately if they experience sudden vision loss during treatment.

In response to these concerns, Engel and his wife have filed a lawsuit against Novo Nordisk, the drug’s manufacturer. Their attorney, Grace Chandler, criticized the company for not adequately warning patients about the risks. “NAION is not just worsening vision loss; it results in permanent blindness,” she stated.

Novo Nordisk declined an interview but issued a statement asserting that patient safety is a priority. They maintain that NAION is not an adverse drug reaction linked to Ozempic and that their research shows no causal relationship between the drug and NAION.

The couple wants clear labeling of potential risks associated with semaglutide medications. “I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. It’s been devastating, not only for me, but to my family,” Todd Engel said. Shelley echoed this sentiment, stating, “There’s no going back. He’s blind forever.”