Health
Maryland Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — The Maryland Department of Health confirmed on August 22, 2025, that an adult living in central Maryland has tested positive for West Nile virus. This marks the first confirmed human case of the virus in the state this year.
The patient is currently recovering from the infection; however, the health department did not disclose the specific county to protect the individual’s confidentiality.
West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans via infected mosquitoes that have fed on birds carrying the virus. Rarely, it can also be transmitted through organ donations, blood transfusions, or from a pregnant woman to her fetus.
Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan urged residents to be vigilant as the mosquito-borne virus season is underway. “We encourage people to eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” she stated.
In 2024, 18 Maryland residents tested positive for West Nile virus. While nearly 80% of those infected do not show any symptoms, some may experience mild signs including fever, headache, and body aches, as well as skin rashes or swollen lymph glands. Symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks.
The virus poses more severe risks for individuals over 50 or those with preexisting health conditions. To prevent infections, the health department suggests residents cover exposed skin and use EPA-approved mosquito repellents.
Maryland officials launched a campaign in May to educate the public about preventing mosquito bites. Although birds are not routinely tested for the virus in Maryland, sick or injured birds can be reported to local wildlife rehabilitators. Residents can call 877-463-6497 for assistance.
For more information on West Nile virus and prevention methods, residents can visit the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.
