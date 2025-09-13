Maryland Terrapins Face Towson Tigers This Saturday

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — The Maryland Terrapins are set to take on the Towson Tigers on Saturday, September 13 at 12 p.m. ET. This matchup sees the Terps, currently on a 17-game nonconference win streak, favored by 29.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The last meeting between Maryland and Towson occurred in 2023, when Maryland dominated with a 38-6 victory. This year, the Terps look to maintain that dominance on home turf at SECU Stadium.

Towson’s head coach Michael Locksley, who started his coaching career at Towson, hopes to capitalize on the Tigers’ recent momentum. The team is coming off a thrilling 27-22 win over Morgan State, where they overcame a deficit in the last minutes to secure the victory.

Towson’s Andrew Indorf connected with John Dunmore for the game-winning touchdown with just 24 seconds remaining. Despite being outgained 417 to 249, their defense held and produced key turnovers.

Meanwhile, Maryland is looking to build on their recent performance against Northern Illinois, where they secured a 20-9 win. The Terrapins’ freshman quarterback Malik Washington completed 19 of 35 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while his interception came on a fumble in opposing territory.

Washington emphasized the need for grit in tough games: “In these tough games, you’ve just got to stay with it. We’re a four-quarter team,” he said. The Maryland defense, led by linebacker Daniel Wingate’s 14 tackles, contributed significantly to the team’s latest win.

Head coach Locksley commented on the team’s style of play, stating, “We don’t get style points for how we win.” The matchup promises to be an engaging contest for fans, as both teams aim to capitalize on their recent successes.