Maryland Weather Update: Beautiful Days Ahead Before Possible Storms

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer reports a pleasant Monday evening in Maryland with cool temperatures and clear skies expected tonight. As the week progresses, a shift in weather patterns indicates a chance of rain by Thursday.

Temperatures today reached the 70s across the state, with areas like Frostburg at 68 degrees and McHenry at 70 degrees. Baltimore enjoyed a mild afternoon, peaking in the mid to upper 70s. Ocean City saw a comfortable 73 degrees, perfect for beachgoers.

Fair-weather clouds developed this afternoon but are forecasted to dissipate tonight, leading to a cool evening with lows dropping to around 52 degrees in the suburbs and 60 degrees downtown. Sunset is expected at 7:37 p.m.

Tomorrow promises another dry day with light eastern winds and highs around 78 degrees, particularly pleasant across the Eastern Shore. Western Maryland may see temperatures in the upper 70s, with southern Maryland similarly enjoying partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, the weather will take a turn as a cold front approaches, bringing a high likelihood of scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, isolated strong storms capable of gusty winds may develop. This front will impact the Baltimore area between 3 and 8 p.m., potentially causing disruptions to evening plans.

After this active weather, a refreshing change is expected. Following the front’s passage, high temperatures will drop into the low to mid-70s for the weekend, ushering in cooler, crisper air appropriate for the onset of fall. Overnight lows may dip into the 50s, with some suburbs even cooler.

Residents are advised to prepare for changing weather conditions this weekend and keep an eye on updates regarding storm developments, especially on Saturday when significant weather activity may affect daily routines.