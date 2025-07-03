Masai Ujiri Leaves Raptors After 13 Seasons

Toronto, Canada — Masai Ujiri is out as vice chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors after 13 seasons with the organization, the team announced on Friday.

The move comes just one day after the NBA draft and ahead of the upcoming free agency, which starts on Monday. Ujiri’s departure is notable as he was entering the final year of his contract. The Raptors had a disappointing season, finishing with a 30-52 record and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley praised Ujiri’s contributions in a statement. “During his 13 seasons with the Raptors, Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it,” he said. Pelley also expressed confidence in the Raptors’ front office, confirming that general manager Bobby Webster would remain under contract.

Ujiri joined the Raptors as general manager in 2013 and earned the NBA Executive of the Year Award the same season. He is credited with leading the team to its only NBA championship in 2019, marking a historic achievement as the first team outside of the U.S. to win the title.

He also played a vital role in player acquisitions, including bringing in star forward Kawhi Leonard and sharp shooter Danny Green in the summer of 2018. Under Ujiri’s leadership, the Raptors made the playoffs eight times from 2014 to 2022.

Born in Zaria, Nigeria, Ujiri’s off-court initiatives included establishing the Giants of Africa program, which focuses on developing basketball talent and enriching youth lives across Africa. “His legacy will be indelibly etched in our city based on him playing such a significant role of bringing the 2019 NBA championship to our city,” said Pelley.

The search for Ujiri’s replacement will begin immediately, as the Raptors look to redefine their leadership amid a rebuilding phase.