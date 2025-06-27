Masai Ujiri Parts Ways with Toronto Raptors Ahead of Free Agency

Toronto, Canada — Masai Ujiri, the longtime president and vice chairman of the Toronto Raptors, has parted ways with the franchise, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The decision comes as Ujiri was entering the final year of his contract, just before the NBA free agency begins next week.

This sudden move follows a series of indications that Ujiri and the Raptors might eventually separate. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the timing is particularly surprising given that it occurs right after the two-day NBA Draft.

Ujiri joined the Raptors in 2013 as their general manager and was named president in 2016. He played a crucial role in assembling the team that won Toronto’s first NBA championship in 2019. Notable moves included the 2018 trade for Kawhi Leonard.

In April, Ujiri expressed his commitment to the Raptors, stating, “I feel like we just have to win another one, and we will win another one here.” However, the organization’s recent lack of postseason success has raised questions about its direction.

Ujiri’s contract was rumored to be worth $15 million per year, and his relationship with Rogers Communications, the majority owner of the Raptors’ parent company, had reportedly been strained. Rival teams had speculated that ownership changes at Rogers could influence Ujiri’s future with the franchise.

The Raptors are now at a critical juncture. With free agency approaching, the team must decide on the next steps as they continue to build around young stars like Scottie Barnes and newly acquired Brandon Ingram.

As of now, no official statement has been made regarding who will take over Ujiri’s role in the Raptors’ front office. The departure marks the end of a significant era in Toronto sports.