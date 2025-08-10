News
Masked Thieves Steal $7,000 in Labubu Dolls from California Store
La Puente, California – CCTV footage has captured the moment masked thieves broke into a store early Wednesday morning, stealing over $7,000 (£5,204) worth of Labubu dolls. The incident took place in La Puente, approximately 18 miles east of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the break-in.
The Labubu dolls have surged in popularity worldwide, often being resold online for much higher prices than their original retail cost. The unique design and appeal of these dolls have drawn significant attention from collectors and fans alike.
Authorities have not yet released details about the suspects or any potential leads in the case. The theft of such a large quantity of dolls indicates that the thieves may have targeted this particular store knowing its inventory.
Labubu dolls were created by the Chinese firm Pop Mart, which has cultivated a strong fanbase since their launch in 2015. As social media highlights their cute designs, the dolls have become particularly sought after, resulting in a burgeoning secondary market.
As discussions continue regarding the dual nature of consumer culture—adoration versus obsession—the rise of Labubu dolls reflects trends in toy collecting and consumer behavior in the digital age.
