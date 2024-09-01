Sports
Mason Greenwood Powers Marseille to Victory with Two Goals
Former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood scored two pivotal goals within a single minute, leading Olympique de Marseille to a 3-1 victory over Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Greenwood struck decisively in the 16th minute from a sharp angle, quickly followed by another goal just one minute later from close range. This performance brought his tally to five goals across the first three matches of the season.
Greenwood joined Marseille last month, transitioning from Manchester United, where his career had initially flourished before it was marred by a suspension in January 2022 due to serious allegations. Following the dismissal of these charges in February 2023, he spent the previous season at Getafe in Spain.
The match was further complicated for Toulouse when Frank Magri received a red card in the 27th minute for a foul on Geoffrey Kondogbia, hindering their ability to mount a comeback. Greenwood’s two goals were assisted by Brazilian forward Luis Henrique, who almost added to the scoreboard himself after halftime, only for the third goal to ultimately be credited as an own goal by Charlie Cresswell.
Toulouse managed to secure a consolation goal in the dying minutes, with Gabonese striker Shavy Babicka capitalizing on a through ball from Djibril Sidibe.
Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, emphasizing the importance of Greenwood’s contributions but also highlighting areas that require improvement.
With this victory, Marseille currently sits at the top of the Ligue 1 table, amassing seven points, level with Nantes, who also secured a win against Montpellier.
Recent Posts
- Reflections on Back-to-School Day: A Grandparent’s Perspective
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s