Mason Greenwood Powers Marseille to Victory with Two Goals

Former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood scored two pivotal goals within a single minute, leading Olympique de Marseille to a 3-1 victory over Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Greenwood struck decisively in the 16th minute from a sharp angle, quickly followed by another goal just one minute later from close range. This performance brought his tally to five goals across the first three matches of the season.

Greenwood joined Marseille last month, transitioning from Manchester United, where his career had initially flourished before it was marred by a suspension in January 2022 due to serious allegations. Following the dismissal of these charges in February 2023, he spent the previous season at Getafe in Spain.

The match was further complicated for Toulouse when Frank Magri received a red card in the 27th minute for a foul on Geoffrey Kondogbia, hindering their ability to mount a comeback. Greenwood’s two goals were assisted by Brazilian forward Luis Henrique, who almost added to the scoreboard himself after halftime, only for the third goal to ultimately be credited as an own goal by Charlie Cresswell.

Toulouse managed to secure a consolation goal in the dying minutes, with Gabonese striker Shavy Babicka capitalizing on a through ball from Djibril Sidibe.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, emphasizing the importance of Greenwood’s contributions but also highlighting areas that require improvement.

With this victory, Marseille currently sits at the top of the Ligue 1 table, amassing seven points, level with Nantes, who also secured a win against Montpellier.