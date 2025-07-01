Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania. The signing provides the Hornets with much-needed frontcourt depth after recent trades.

Plumlee, 35, previously played with the Hornets from 2021 to 2023 before spending last season with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 74 games. His performance included a shooting percentage of 61.9% from the field.

The Hornets have made significant changes to their roster, including trading away their top centers, Mark Williams and Nick Richards. Plumlee’s return aims to fill the void left by these departures, as well as the trade of former starting center Jusuf Nurkic to the Utah Jazz.

“Mason Plumlee brings veteran experience to a young Hornets team,” said Charania. “His role will be crucial in mentoring the new and existing players in the frontcourt.”

Plumlee, the 22nd pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has a rich history in the league, playing for seven different teams. Throughout his career, he has averaged 8.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while appearing in 71 NBA playoff games.

As the Hornets aim to improve on their past season’s performance, culminating in a 19-63 record, the addition of Plumlee may help the team compete more effectively in the Eastern Conference.