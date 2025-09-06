Mass Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia, 475 Arrested

ELLABELL, Georgia — A massive immigration enforcement operation unfolded at the Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell on Thursday, resulting in the arrests of 475 individuals, mainly Korean nationals. This raid is considered one of the largest in U.S. history, according to officials.

Federal, state, and local agents conducted the coordinated operation as they sought to ensure compliance with immigration laws at the manufacturing facility. More than 500 officers entered the site, which is about 25 miles west of Savannah, to detain workers suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with many workers attempting to flee as word of the raid spread. Some escaped to surrounding areas, including a sewage pond, while others hid in air ducts, hoping to avoid detection. Video footage showed masked agents overseeing the operation.

Steven Schrank, a special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations, stated that the unauthorized individuals arrested on Thursday had varying immigration statuses. Some had unlawfully crossed the border, others had overstayed their visas, and several were in the U.S. under visa waivers that prohibited work.

The majority of those arrested were part of the construction efforts for a new electric vehicle battery plant, a collaboration between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution. Many had been employed by contractors at the site, though Hyundai stated none of its direct employees were among those detained.

Following the raids, South Korea‘s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun expressed concern over the detentions of South Korean citizens, calling for protection of their rights and interests. He mentioned that over 300 of the detained workers were South Korean.

In addition to construction workers, a lawful permanent resident with prior legal issues was also detained. Immigration officials confirmed that none of the U.S. citizens at the site were held in custody.

Hyundai’s spokesperson indicated that the company is reviewing protocols to ensure compliance with U.S. labor laws among contractors and subcontractors. The company emphasized its commitment to lawful employment practices.

The raid halted ongoing construction at the plant, which is part of a $12.6 billion investment in the region by Hyundai, expected to create thousands of jobs once fully operational.

Local officials responded to the raid, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stating the necessity of enforcing both state and federal immigration laws. He reaffirmed ongoing cooperation between local law enforcement and federal agents.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials gathering records related to allegations of unlawful employment practices. The detainees are currently at the Folkston ICE Processing Center as the legal proceedings unfold.