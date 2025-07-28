Mass Shooting on Edgewood Avenue Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured

ATLANTA — A chaotic night unfolded in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood as police responded to a mass shooting early Monday morning on Edgewood Avenue. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., left one dead and ten wounded, according to Atlanta Police.

The victim who died was identified as a 27-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released. The other ten victims, all aged between 18 and 29, were transported to Grady Hospital. As of 5:30 a.m., at least one victim was reported to be in surgery, while the others were in stable condition.

Police Captain Jeff Childers reported finding several shell casings at the scene but could not immediately confirm if multiple shooters were involved. Witnesses described the chaos leading up to the gunfire, with one local resident mentioning a group of armed individuals standing in the street shortly before the shooting began.

In addition to this incident, police responded to two other shootings in the area on the same night. One involved a person shot in a parking dispute at Edgewood and Hilliard Street, and another saw a victim shot in the ankle at Edgewood and Boulevard. Both individuals were sent to the hospital and are reportedly stable.

Investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police. The area surrounding the shooting remained cordoned off as law enforcement collected evidence throughout the morning.

Atlanta has seen a rise in violence this weekend, with over 30 shootings reported since Thursday. Mayor Andre Dickens announced plans for a press conference later today to address the ongoing violence.