News
Mass Shooting on Edgewood Avenue Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured
ATLANTA — A chaotic night unfolded in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood as police responded to a mass shooting early Monday morning on Edgewood Avenue. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., left one dead and ten wounded, according to Atlanta Police.
The victim who died was identified as a 27-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released. The other ten victims, all aged between 18 and 29, were transported to Grady Hospital. As of 5:30 a.m., at least one victim was reported to be in surgery, while the others were in stable condition.
Police Captain Jeff Childers reported finding several shell casings at the scene but could not immediately confirm if multiple shooters were involved. Witnesses described the chaos leading up to the gunfire, with one local resident mentioning a group of armed individuals standing in the street shortly before the shooting began.
In addition to this incident, police responded to two other shootings in the area on the same night. One involved a person shot in a parking dispute at Edgewood and Hilliard Street, and another saw a victim shot in the ankle at Edgewood and Boulevard. Both individuals were sent to the hospital and are reportedly stable.
Investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police. The area surrounding the shooting remained cordoned off as law enforcement collected evidence throughout the morning.
Atlanta has seen a rise in violence this weekend, with over 30 shootings reported since Thursday. Mayor Andre Dickens announced plans for a press conference later today to address the ongoing violence.
Recent Posts
- Mass Shooting on Edgewood Avenue Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured
- Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Share Intimate Moments on Instagram
- Carolina Panthers Secondary Faces Major Challenges Ahead of 2025 Season
- Gurinder Chadha Confirms Sequel to Bend It Like Beckham
- Luka Dončić Transforms Body in Preparation for Lakers Season
- SEPTA Warns of Service Cuts, Urges Riders to Plan Ahead
- BTIG Raises Roblox Target Price Amid Promising Growth Indicators
- College Football’s Best and Worst Alternate Uniforms Revealed
- Anderson Responds to Backlash Over Lohan Interview Clip from 2003
- 2025 College Football Season: Key Games to Watch This Fall
- Celcuity Reports Major Breakthrough in Advanced Breast Cancer Trial Results
- JPMorgan Analysts Forecast Strong Future for Nike and Charter Communications
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Experience
- Quantum Computing Sees Explosive Growth Amid AI Interest
- Ty Haney Returns to Outdoor Voices After Five-Year Hiatus
- Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up on Aging and Freedom from Hollywood
- Eve Jobs and Harry Charles Tie the Knot in Lavish Cotswolds Ceremony
- Brooklyn Beckham’s Luxurious Getaway Hides Family Tensions
- A24’s ‘Materialists’ Now Available to Stream: How to Watch
- Investors Eye Five Growth Stocks for Long-Term Success