News
Mass Shooting in Indianapolis Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — A mass shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Indianapolis has left two people dead and five others injured. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reported that the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center located on Shore Terrace.
Authorities stated that officers arrived on the scene shortly after receiving a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, they discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Tragically, two were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.
As investigators continued to gather information, another victim with a gunshot wound arrived independently at a nearby hospital. A seventh victim also sought treatment at a local fire department for injuries related to the shooting, according to police.
The police have indicated that a disturbance may have preceded the violence, but further details remain unclear. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Police have not made any arrests but are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest in connection with the incident.
IMPD Chief Chris Bailey provided additional insights during a press conference, noting that witnesses reported one man taking a gun from another man and opening fire. The man from whom the gun was taken allegedly returned fire, and it remains uncertain if a third shooter was involved.
Among the deceased were identified as 38-year-old Rodney Allen Taylor and 29-year-old Dante Lynn Hogans by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Three victims are currently in critical condition, while the other two are described as serious but stable.
This incident follows a separate event hours earlier on Saturday evening, where two police officers faced gunfire while responding to a disturbance involving an armed individual at a McDonald’s restaurant. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in that incident.
As the IMPD deals with the implications of the violence, Chief Bailey stated, “We understand how nights like this can shake our sense of safety, but the IMPD remains fully engaged and continues to do our part to keep our neighborhoods safe.”
Authorities continue to urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office.
