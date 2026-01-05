Massachusetts Democrats Condemn U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

ANDOVER, MA — Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton condemned the U.S. military action in Venezuela on Saturday, expressing concerns about President Donald Trump’s decision to capture President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Moulton, a Democrat and former Marine, remarked on social media, “Congress did not authorize this war. Venezuela posed no imminent threat to the United States. This is reckless, elective regime change risking American lives with no plan for the day after.” He expressed similar sentiments during an appearance on CNN.

Trump declared the U.S. will “run” Venezuela until a safe transition can occur. He stated to reporters, “We’re gonna run it, essentially.” Moulton criticized this approach, saying it diverts resources away from urgent domestic issues.

Other members of the Massachusetts delegation voiced their concerns. Representative Jake Auchincloss stated the president has no authority for such an action and called for a united front from both parties to ensure a lawful and strategic approach to U.S. policy in Venezuela.

Senator Ed Markey condemned the attack, stating, “This war is not just unjustified — it is unauthorized.” He warned that it risks another drawn-out conflict that could endanger American lives.

However, some local Venezuelans welcomed the U.S. action. Carlina Velázquez, president of the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts, said, “Illegal or not illegal, whatever was happening in Venezuela was more illegal.” She emphasized that many Venezuelans support the intervention due to the oppressive conditions under Maduro’s regime.

In contrast, Representative Lori Trahan acknowledged Maduro’s dictatorship but criticized the unilateral military action which she described as bypassing Congress and risking American service members.

On the ground in Venezuela, the situation remains tense amid calls for stability and democracy. Observers worry about the long-term implications of U.S. involvement in the region.