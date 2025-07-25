Massachusetts Electric Rates Set to Increase Next Week for Eversource, National Grid Customers

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Electric bills for customers across Massachusetts are expected to rise next week. Eversource and National Grid will adjust their electricity supply rates on August 1, increasing costs for many households.

The change reflects the rising price of electricity on the open market and will not affect delivery costs or state-mandated fees. Eversource announced that its basic electric supply rate will increase from 13.2 cents per kilowatt hour to 14.8 cents. National Grid will see a rise in its rate from 14.6 cents to 15.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

These rate adjustments occur twice a year, on February 1 and August 1, affecting the electricity supply costs that power homes. Customers seeking to mitigate these increases may consider exploring alternative electricity providers or reviewing their town’s community aggregation options, which can offer lower rates through bulk purchasing.

By actively shopping for different electricity providers, consumers can potentially avoid the forthcoming increases by finding better deals in the market.