News
Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident
Boston, Massachusetts – Andrew Cabot, a Massachusetts entrepreneur, has publicly addressed the end of his marriage to Kristin Cabot, the former Chief People Officer of Astronomer, following a viral incident at a Coldplay concert. During the concert in July, Kristin was caught on a ‘kiss cam’ with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, which sparked widespread media attention.
A spokeswoman for Andrew, who is also the CEO of Privateer Rum, stated, “Andrew and Kristin were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.” She added that their divorce had been in discussion prior to the concert incident.
Andrew hopes that the public filing will bring respectful closure to the speculation surrounding their relationship and allow his family the privacy they value. “No further public comment will be made,” the spokeswoman confirmed. Meanwhile, Kristin filed for divorce in New Hampshire on August 13, just weeks after the concert.
Both Kristin and Byron have faced public backlash following the incident, and both have resigned from their positions at Astronomer. Byron’s wife, Megan, described the situation as “utterly disgusting” and expressed her feelings of betrayal in a recent statement. She expressed her shock, stating, “Seeing Andy and Kristin together brought me a level of humiliation and pain.”
The viral moment was captured while the band performed, and led to Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, joking about the situation, wondering if the pair were “having an affair.”
Pete DeJoy, the interim CEO of Astronomer, noted the unusual media attention the company received due to the incident, stating, “The spotlight has been surreal for our team.”
The case remains ongoing, with a hearing scheduled for November 26 in New Hampshire court.
