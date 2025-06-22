Massachusetts Fireworks Celebrations Light Up Summer Nights

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Summer has arrived, and Massachusetts is set to celebrate with a series of fireworks displays. Most of these events will occur on weekends through mid-July, leading up to the Fourth of July.

The highlight of the season is the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, marking its 51st anniversary this year on July 4. The event will feature performances by LeAnn Rimes, Leslie Odom Jr., and Boston native trio Bell Biv Devoe. The fireworks show will be accompanied by conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra, creating a memorable experience for attendees.

In addition to the Boston event, many towns in the Greater Boston area have their own fireworks traditions. These annual celebrations have been cherished by residents for decades, offering summer fun for families and friends.

A comprehensive list of over 90 fireworks events scheduled throughout Massachusetts is being compiled. This list will be regularly updated, allowing residents to check for their local fireworks shows. Notably, some displays are not just for Independence Day, with celebrations planned for town events, sports games, and religious festivals.

Organizers encourage residents to check back regularly for updates, especially if their town’s fireworks show is delayed due to weather. More information will be available on local websites as permits are approved.