Massachusetts Hiker Rescued After Fall on Mount Pierce

BEAN’S GRANT, N.H. — A hiker from Braintree, Massachusetts, was rescued after slipping and falling between 50 and 100 feet down Mount Pierce in the White Mountains, according to authorities. The incident occurred near a scenic overlook along the Crawford Path on Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire Fish and Game received a call about the fall at approximately 3:30 p.m. on August 17, 2025. The hiker was reported to be about 0.6 miles along the trail when the accident happened.

In response to the emergency, multiple rescue teams were dispatched, including the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, and Mountain Rescue. Volunteers worked quickly to reach the injured hiker.

By around 7:10 p.m., the rescuers had successfully transported the hiker to an ambulance. The injured individual was then taken to Littleton Regional Hospital, where officials confirmed that she sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident highlights the risks associated with hiking in steep terrains, particularly in the challenging landscape of the White Mountains.