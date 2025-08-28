Business
Massachusetts Lottery Approves New Online Sales Platform for 2026 Launch
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a five-year contract aimed at launching an online lottery platform in the summer of 2026. This new initiative, facilitated through a revenue-sharing model with Aristocrat Interactive, signifies a major shift for the state’s lottery system.
Executive Director Mark William Bracken is authorized to finalize the deal for a comprehensive iLottery platform and essential services. The move follows a July decision to negotiate with Aristocrat after a thorough evaluation of five submissions.
Massachusetts has sought to expand into online sales to remain competitive amid rising alternatives like legal casino gambling and online sports betting. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, overseeing the Lottery since 2015, highlighted that this transition is crucial for generating the $1 billion in annual revenue that supports local aid.
Commissioner Meghan Liddy expressed her satisfaction, stating, “This is a huge milestone… it was a very arduous process to get this done.” Bracken echoed her sentiments but noted the challenge to meet the upcoming timeline, emphasizing the desire for an early summer launch.
The Massachusetts legislature authorized online lottery sales in the fiscal year 2025 budget, signed by Governor Maura Healey last summer. Initially aiming for a late 2025 launch, officials have adjusted expectations, with sales now anticipated to begin in summer 2026.
Goldberg projected first-year online sales profits exceeding $70 million, with growth reaching nearly $360 million by year ten. The contract stipulates that the Lottery can allocate up to 5% of its revenues to pay Aristocrat, a departure from its traditional sales framework.
Bracken reported a July 2025 sales total of $439.7 million, up $3.6 million (0.8%) from the previous year, propelled by an increase in scratch ticket and Powerball sales. Despite this growth, estimated profits fell slightly, and the Lottery paid out around 75.94% of revenue as prizes, indicating a need for continued revenue management.
The Lottery generated an estimated net profit of $1.065 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30, surpassing projections but below the previous year’s $1.159 billion.
