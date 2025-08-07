Massachusetts Lottery Winner Plans Charity Donations After Big Win

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Roderick Antoine emerged as a winner after purchasing a “$300X” instant scratch ticket at the One Stop Mart on Boston Road, claiming a million dollar prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Antoine has chosen the cash option, meaning he will receive a lump sum of $650,000 before taxes. He intends to use part of his winnings to buy new vehicles for himself and his partner.

In addition to personal purchases, Antoine plans to donate a significant portion of his winnings to charity, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the community.

The lottery win comes as a surprise to Antoine, who expressed excitement about the opportunity to contribute to charitable causes while also improving his personal circumstances.

“I can’t believe it. It feels unreal. I wanted to make sure that I help others with my good fortune,” Antoine said.