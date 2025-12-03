Massachusetts Schools Close as Major Snowstorm Approaches

Boston, Massachusetts — The first significant snowstorm of the season is set to impact Massachusetts, prompting multiple school closures for Tuesday. This decision comes as meteorologists warn of wet, messy snow that could hinder driving conditions.

A winter storm warning is now in effect for parts of Western, Central, and Eastern Massachusetts. The notice, issued by the National Weather Service, will remain active from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters predict the snow to begin in Western Massachusetts early Tuesday and spread eastward by mid-morning. While much of Eastern Massachusetts is expected to experience rain throughout the day, snow is projected to return late Tuesday night, with some areas potentially seeing snowfall throughout the day.

Western Massachusetts is likely to remain under all-snow conditions during the storm. Forecasters advise residents to prepare for hazardous travel, power outages, and tree damage, particularly in areas experiencing the heaviest snowfall.

According to the forecast, areas in Western and northern Central Massachusetts can expect between 6 to 9 inches of snow. Near the Connecticut border, a Winter Weather Advisory indicates lower totals of about 1 to 3 inches. MetroWest is anticipated to receive 3 to 6 inches, while Eastern Massachusetts will mainly experience rain, forecasters reported on Monday afternoon.

Travel conditions are expected to be slick in Western Massachusetts, with Tuesday evening commutes being particularly difficult, if not impossible, due to the weather.

As of now, several school districts across the state have announced closures for Tuesday, December 2. This list will be updated continuously as more information becomes available.