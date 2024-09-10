Massive Brush Fire Erupts in Trabuco Canyon, Prompting Evacuations

A significant brush fire broke out on Monday afternoon, September 9, 2024, in Trabuco Canyon, California, quickly spreading over 1,900 acres. The fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. near the 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Road, close to the Trabuco Flyers Club, as reported by the Orange County Fire Authority.

Initially, the fire covered about seven acres by 2 p.m. but rapidly expanded to nearly 1,900 acres within a span of three hours. Fire officials indicated that light wind gusts helped direct the flames further into the brush, away from nearby residential areas.

However, by 2:45 p.m., authorities issued evacuations for residents near Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, and other adjacent areas. Residents in the Robinson Ranch community were also ordered to evacuate shortly thereafter.

In addition to the evacuation orders, the O’Neill Regional Park campgrounds were closed to the public. Residents who chose to stay in their homes amidst the evacuation were required to sign a “refusal to evacuate” notice, indicating that failing to comply with evacuation orders is a misdemeanor.

Local school districts, including Saddleback Valley Unified, announced closures for two elementary schools—Robinson and Trabuco—on Tuesday, September 10. Schools in neighboring districts will remain open, with alterations to outdoor activities based on air quality conditions.

As of 6 p.m., road closures were enacted at multiple intersections to restrict access to the area, including Plano Trabuco Road and Robinson Ranch Road. Residents reported vehicles being turned around, with some opting to observe the fire’s progression from a distance.

Evacuation shelters were established for displaced residents at the Rancho Santa Margarita Bell Tower Regional Community Center. Additionally, two animal shelters were set up for large animals at the Orange County Fair Grounds and another at a Ralphs parking lot.

Residents expressed concerns about the fire’s proximity and their preparedness for evacuation. Firefighters were seen assisting residents in securing propane tanks and ensuring safety as the situation developed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with no reported injuries thus far. Emergency response teams, including helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and ground crews, are actively engaged in firefighting efforts.