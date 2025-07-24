Massive Calling Issues Affect EE and BT Customers Across the UK

LONDON, UK — Thousands of customers of EE and BT are facing significant difficulties making or receiving phone calls due to a widespread network outage. According to the outage tracker, Downdetector, over 2,500 users began reporting problems at around 2 p.m. BST.

A spokesperson for BT, which owns EE, issued an apology, stating, “We're currently addressing an issue impacting our services. We're working urgently to fix this issue and will provide a further update as soon as possible.” This outage comes as many customers also report problems with BT landline services.

Reports on social media indicate that the issues began around 11 a.m. BST, with a notable spike in calls to the help desks of both companies. The bulk of complaints center around the inability to connect with users on other networks, though some EE customers are still able to call within their network.

A customer, who has experienced the ongoing issue, noted, “I can call others on EE but not on other networks. They keep saying that the local network is running fine.” This frustration is echoed by many users who are unable to reach loved ones or conduct business as usual.

As customers turn to various platforms to voice their concerns, both EE and BT are receiving attention for the ongoing issues. Meanwhile, Vodafone and Three have confirmed they are not facing similar network interruptions, explaining that the problems may stem from their inability to connect with EE and BT users.

The impact of this outage on BT, which has more than 30 million customers and generated £20.4 billion in revenue in the last financial year, is being closely monitored.

Despite a slight decrease in reports noted on Downdetector, many users remain concerned as they await further information on the resolution of this significant service disruption.