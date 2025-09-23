Massive Construction at Magic Kingdom: New Lands and Attractions Underway

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is undergoing significant construction as new attractions take shape in Frontierland and beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The ambitious projects include Disney Villains Land and Piston Peak National Park, both of which are expected to enhance visitor experiences in the coming years.

Recent aerial imagery shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows extensive land clearing where the Rivers of America once flowed. This area has been drained entirely, allowing construction crews to remove silt and prepare for the new developments.

“It’s wild to see the Rivers of America completely empty,” said an anonymous park visitor who viewed the aerial photos. “It gives you a whole different perspective on the size of the area when you can see it from above.”

As of now, the Magic Kingdom train tracks behind Big Thunder Mountain have been removed, prompting speculation about a possible rerouting of the train through the new Villains Land, although Disney has not confirmed such plans.

Additionally, a service bridge has been lowered for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, connecting the attraction with a nearby service building. Meanwhile, land clearing continues in multiple sections for the Villains Land, and the groundwork for potential ponds has also been noted. Concept art suggests these changes aim to add immersive elements inspired by Disney’s darker characters.

While visitors may not yet see buildings, construction trailers have been set up, indicating progress is being made toward future phases of development. “We’re excited to see how these changes will enhance our visits to the park,” said a long-time Disney fan attending the park.

No official opening dates for either attraction have been disclosed, but Disney is expected to provide updates as work continues. Fans are encouraged to share who they’d like to see featured in the new Villains Land in the comments.