New York, NY — Black Friday-style bargains are continuing with significant discounts on laptops and tech accessories as part of Cyber Monday promotions. Major retailers like B&H and ANTOnline are offering deals on a range of products from well-known brands including Microsoft and ASUS.

Today, B&H is running a sale with notable discounts on various notebooks, highlighting a model powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon X Elite processor. Originally priced at $2,000, the laptop is now available for $1,250, reflecting a $350 drop and the lowest price tracked to date.

Additionally, B&H is also offering price cuts on the 2-in-1 Surface Pro and other Copilot+ devices. This means consumers can save significantly on premium devices just in time for the holiday season.

Meanwhile, ANTOnline is promoting discounts on Windows 11 laptops from multiple popular brands. Their sales include options from Surface, Lenovo, HP, and Acer, showcasing various configurations tailored to different user needs.

Among the highlights, an HP laptop featuring a 17.3-inch FHD IPS display and an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U CPU is currently priced at $269.50 after a 41% discount. Other notable models include a 15.6-inch Intel Core i7-based laptop available for $370, and a gaming laptop equipped with a powerful NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU, slashed down by $550.

With Windows 10 reaching its end-of-life stage in October, the urgency to upgrade is apparent, making these Cyber Monday sale prices particularly appealing for those in need of new technology. Customers may want to consider deals on models with at least 8GB of RAM for better multitasking.

ANTOnline’s competitive pricing, free shipping, and 30-day return policy make it a viable option for tech shoppers. As prices are expected to rise after today, savvy consumers should act quickly to take advantage of these limited-time offers.

The discounts from both B&H and ANTOnline indicate a strong market response to Cyber Monday deals, setting the stage for shoppers aiming for the best tech gifts this holiday season.