Massive Drug Bust Achieves Historic Marijuana Seizure in Paraguay

Saltos del Guairá, Paraguay – Authorities announced a record marijuana seizure during a major operation conducted by the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (Senad) early Wednesday morning. The operation, which took place in the Saltos del Guairá region, intercepted a convoy made up of 19 vehicles, marking the largest marijuana confiscation in Paraguayan history.

Officials value the seized marijuana at over $13.3 million in the Brazilian market. The operation was coordinated by Senad’s Intelligence Directorate in collaboration with the Internal Defense Operations Command (CODI) and the Public Ministry.

During the encounter, law enforcement confronted armed suspects, resulting in five arrests and one suspect fatally shot. Additionally, another suspect was captured but required medical assistance, which was provided according to established protocols. All 19 vehicles used for transporting the drugs were also confiscated.

After the drugs were taken to Senad’s regional office in Saltos del Guairá, they underwent a technical weighing process that concluded Thursday afternoon, affirming the historic volume of the seizure.

Minister of Senad, Jalil Rachid, praised the successful operation as a testament to strategic intelligence work and inter-agency collaboration. He stated, “This strike is a severe blow to the criminal logistics that exploit Paraguayan territory as a transit route.”

Interestingly, in the wake of the operation, agents discovered documents belonging to Commissioner Osvaldo Andino, the National Police’s Director of Investigations, in a suspected escape zone. Andino claimed the documents fell from him as he assisted the operation. However, Rachid denied any police involvement, criticizing local officers for their inaction while the convoy passed by 11 police stations.

National Police Commander Carlos Benítez defended Andino, announcing that the Internal Affairs Division would call him in for clarification. All officers stationed along the convoy route are under investigation.