Massive Fire at Denver Construction Site Injures Firefighter, Causes Evacuations

DENVER, Colo. — A massive fire broke out at a construction site for a three-story apartment complex in southeast Denver on Friday evening, injuring one firefighter and forcing nearby residents to evacuate. The Denver Fire Department reported that over 150 firefighters responded to the scene.

The blaze started around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Leetsdale Drive and South Forest Street. Fire officials upgraded the incident to a five-alarm fire just before 10 p.m., indicating the severity of the situation. Robert Murphy, division chief of operations for Denver Fire, stated, “This fire ran freely from one end of this building to the other. It’s a complete city block and it is on fire.”

Witnesses reported seeing flames towering approximately 150 feet high, which prompted immediate evacuation orders for residents in the vicinity. “I have not seen a fire like that, ever, that up close. It was massive,” said Peter McKnabb, who was working nearby.

Firefighters initially faced challenges due to the wind and the stage of construction, as the building lacked drywall and a sprinkler system to slow the fire’s progression. Murphy explained, “There is a lot of damage. I am not a building engineer, but there is a lot of fire running completely through that building.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire departments are looking into the possibility of a nearby firework igniting the blaze. A security guard was present on the property when the fire erupted, but a passerby notified emergency services.

As firefighters continued efforts to extinguish the remaining hotspots, Leetsdale Drive was closed in both directions. Residents were allowed to return home late Friday evening as firefighters got the blaze mostly under control.

As the investigation proceeds, officials announced that a temporary shelter was opened at the Cook Park Recreation Center for those affected by the fire. Inga’s Alpine Bar, a nearby establishment, experienced power outages and internet issues but hopes to remain open despite the ongoing disruptions.

Murphy emphasized the city’s commitment to determining the cause of the fire and collaborating with investigators, stating that the safety of the community is a priority.