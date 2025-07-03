Entertainment
Massive Fireworks and Drone Show Set for Independence Day in Nassau County
EAST MEADOW, New York — All eyes are on the sky tonight as Nassau County celebrates Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks and drone shows on Long Island. The event, held at Eisenhower Park, is expected to draw tens of thousands of people and promises an unforgettable evening of patriotic celebration.
The festivities will take place around the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, featuring TD Bank‘s Celebrate America Fireworks & Drone Show. In addition to traditional fireworks, this year’s show will include a high-tech drone display, a new highlight that is quickly gaining popularity among attendees.
Yesenia Campos, a resident of Uniondale, shared her excitement, saying, “It’s a family tradition. My children expect to be here, watch the fireworks and celebrate. It’s something for the family.” Her sentiments were echoed by Kristine Hansen from Wantagh, who adds, “We come out early every year to beat the crowd, claim our spot. It’s a great day and night in the park with friends and family.”
This year’s event underscores a long-standing tradition of community gathering as families come together to honor Independence Day.
