Massive Haboob Engulfs Phoenix, Causing Traffic Woes and Power Outages

Phoenix, Arizona — A massive dust storm, known as a haboob, struck the Phoenix metro area on Monday evening, drawing significant attention due to its size and intensity. The storm, which originated in southern Arizona around 3:30 p.m. local time, reached the city about two hours later, according to Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

The haboob produced dramatic scenes as it rolled through the city. O’Malley explained, “It was larger and it went through a metropolitan area so it gained a lot of attention.” The storm, which was accompanied by intense thunderstorms, reduced visibility to a quarter-mile across Phoenix, prompting the state’s Department of Transportation to urge drivers to stay off the roads.

As the storm swept in, more than 39,000 households in Arizona were left without power, primarily in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix. Flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were temporarily grounded due to the poor visibility. The haboob gradually weakened as it moved northward through central Arizona and lasted about an hour in total, O’Malley added.

Haboobs are a common occurrence in the southwestern United States and are typically caused by powerful winds from thunderstorm outflows. These winds can kick up dust and debris, resulting in a wall of dust that can reach heights of up to 10,000 feet. The word “haboob” comes from the Arabic term meaning “wind” or “blow.” Wind speeds during such events can exceed 60 miles per hour.

Despite being a common weather phenomenon, dust storms can lead to significant hazards. A study indicated that between 2007 and 2017, there were at least 232 deaths linked to dust storm-related traffic events. Daniel Tong, one of the researchers, emphasized that heightened awareness during such events could potentially save lives.

Onlookers captured striking images of the haboob moving through the Phoenix area, illustrating the stark and menacing beauty of this natural event.