Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia

ELLABELL, Georgia — Last week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted its largest immigration raid of President Donald Trump’s second term at a Hyundai–LG battery plant. Nearly 500 armed officers detained 475 individuals, predominantly South Korean nationals, on September 4, 2025.

This raid occurred just days after Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a $350 billion investment by Seoul to boost American manufacturing. The administration’s actions have raised concerns about the complexities involved in foreign investment and labor in the U.S.

The raid has sparked outrage in South Korea and may hinder future business relationships with the Trump administration. Choi Jong-gun, a former vice foreign minister, expressed frustration saying, “We are there to help boost up American industries… But what we saw was those Koreans chained with handcuffs and treated as if they were terrorists.”

Hyundai confirmed that while their U.S. investment commitment remains unchanged, upcoming business trips will undergo internal review due to the incident. Many experts believe the decision to raid the facility reflects a growing tension between immigration enforcement and economic partnerships.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office responded to the raid, stating, “In Georgia, we will always enforce the law, including all state and federal immigration laws.” Authorities had previously overlooked the hiring of foreign workers during short-term construction projects.

South Korean officials are working to repatriate the detained workers, emphasizing the diplomatic repercussions of the raid. As images of shackled workers circulated in South Korea, the broader implications for U.S.-South Korea relations are being critically assessed.