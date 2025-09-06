Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Georgia — An extensive immigration operation at Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant in Ellabell led to the detention of 475 people, primarily from South Korea. The raid took place on September 5, 2025, involving nearly 500 federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

The operation, described by some witnesses as resembling a ‘war zone,’ was executed after months of intelligence gathering and investigation into alleged undocumented employment practices. Teams of officers moved swiftly through the under-construction facility, rounding up workers and checking their immigration status one by one.

Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Atlanta, confirmed that the majority of those detained were Korean nationals. Many of them, Schrank stated, were found to be illegally in the U.S., while others had entered the country on visa waivers that prohibited work.

Witnesses recounted chaotic scenes as word of the raid spread quickly. Workers attempted to flee, some running toward a sewage pond or hiding in air ducts to avoid capture. One individual submerged himself to evade agents, who ultimately used a boat to retrieve fleeing workers from the pond.

As the operation unfolded, masks and armed agents controlled the site, demanding identifying information from workers. Those cleared were given instructions to leave, while others were transported to Folkston ICE Processing Center. There, officials are assessing their legal status.

South Korean officials reacted swiftly, expressing deep concern over the detention of their citizens. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated that more than 300 of those detained were South Korean nationals and emphasized the necessity to uphold their rights during U.S. law enforcement efforts.

Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, who partnered to operate the plant, separately confirmed that no direct employees of Hyundai had been arrested, and they are conducting a review to ensure compliance with hiring regulations among contractors.

This raid marks a significant escalation in immigration enforcement at workplaces, with Schrank declaring it the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations. Officials stated that many detainees were linked to a network of subcontractors working on the plant, as authorities continue to seek information regarding the broader employment practices in question.

The raid has brought about protests in nearby Savannah, with demonstrators expressing their discontent and demanding an end to such immigration operations. Opponents argue that these actions harm communities and target hardworking individuals.