Massive Job Fair Set for Thursday in Sunrise

Sunrise, Florida – Hundreds of job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers at a large job fair on Thursday, August 31, 2025. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena, where the Florida Panthers play.

Attendees can apply for jobs in person or pre-register online. Parking at the arena is free. According to a news release, at least 37 employers will be present, including the Florida Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Princess Cruises, and the United States Postal Service.

With the NFL season approaching, the Miami Dolphins are hiring for various part-time positions, including security officers, guest experience representatives, and parking attendants. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena are looking for part-time housekeepers and concessions workers.

In education, Kelly Education plans to hire over 1,000 substitute teachers and assistants for Broward County Public Schools. Princess Cruises is recruiting for a variety of roles such as vacation planners and business development managers.

Additional employers include the Florida Department of Corrections, which has openings for correctional officers in several cities, including Miami and Homestead. 84 Lumber is also seeking manager trainees and sales representatives.

Cox Media Group is on the lookout for on-air talent and media consultants. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register online for the event.

For a full list of participating employers, interested candidates can visit the event’s official website.