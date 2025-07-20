Massive Online Scam Crackdown in Cambodia Yields 500 Arrests

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian authorities arrested at least 500 suspects linked to online scam centers in a police operation that stretched over two days on Thursday and Friday. This crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to combat the growing issue of online scams that have plagued the nation.

The arrests took place in Kandal province, just outside the capital city of Phnom Penh, and in Stung Treng province in the northeast. According to Information Minister Neth Pheaktra, this latest operation brought the total number of arrests since June 27 to 2,137.

Pheaktra noted that the recent surge in arrests highlights the government’s commitment to addressing the rampant online scams that have defrauded many citizens and foreign investors alike. “We are determined to create a safer online environment and restore trust in our digital economy,” he stated in a press conference.

The crackdown comes amid a broader campaign by the Cambodian government to improve its international reputation regarding cybersecurity and to attract more foreign investment. Officials hope that by tackling these scam operations, they can foster a safer business environment.

As authorities continue their fight against online crimes, they are encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities and scams. The government is also collaborating with international partners to help combat cyber fraud.

The campaign is expected to continue in the coming months, as authorities aim to dismantle any remaining online scam operations in the country.