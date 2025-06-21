Massive Protests Against Trump Highlight Authoritarian Concerns

Washington, D.C. – Protests known as the “No Kings” rallies took place across the United States last weekend, drawing an estimated two to six million participants. The gatherings marked a significant moment in the movement against the perceived authoritarianism of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Many of those who attended were older and politically moderate, a departure from the demographics of typical protest crowds. Jacobin reporter Branko Marcetic noted that these protests extended into areas that traditionally support Trump, breaking common rally patterns that usually occur in larger cities.

In response to the demonstrations, Trump dismissed them with humor, claiming he did not “feel like a king,” and stated he faced challenges to get things approved. However, critics argue that his actions, such as imposing tariffs unilaterally and deploying military support for domestic law enforcement, demonstrate authoritarian tendencies.

Trump’s tariffs, justified under national security claims, have resulted in rising costs for working-class consumers without creating promised jobs. His administration has also faced backlash for sending armed National Guard troops to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which many view as a violation of military and law enforcement separation.

The situation escalated with reports of the Department of Homeland Security detaining legal residents for supporting Palestinian rights and the detention of immigrants without due process in El Salvador.

The potential for military involvement in Iran adds further concern. Critics point out that Trump appears ready to engage in conflict without Congressional approval, unlike previous administrations.

Despite backlash, the “No Kings” protests succeeded in mobilizing significant public dissent against Trump’s governance. Earlier protests led by figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emphasized both opposition to Trumpism and economic inequality.

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) initially criticized these movements, arguing terms like “oligarchy” were beyond public comprehension. Her alternative slogan, “No Kings,” seemed to undermine the broader economic critique necessary to understand the rise of Trumpism.

Protests represent more than immediate policy goals; they help shape narratives about the nation’s challenges. Observers worry that focusing solely on Trump’s actions without addressing systemic economic issues may weaken the overall movement.

While the turnout at recent marches illustrates widespread concern over authoritarianism, advocates stress the importance of emphasizing both anti-Trump and anti-oligarchy messages to address the underlying issues contributing to societal inequities.

“No Kings? Absolutely. But also No Oligarchy,” advocates remind, highlighting the importance of a unified opposition narrative.