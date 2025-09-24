Massive Sinkhole Forces Evacuations and Traffic Shutdown in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — A major road collapse on Wednesday morning created a 50-metre-deep sinkhole near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok’s Dusit district, leading to evacuations and severe traffic disruptions.

The collapse, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., severely damaged nearby utilities and obstructed traffic flow on Samsen Road. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed that two electricity poles and a forklift from the Samsen Metropolitan Police Station fell into the hole.

In response to the hazard, authorities implemented a traffic shutdown from Vajira Intersection to Sanghi Intersection and surrounding areas to ensure public safety. Patients and residents near the area were quickly evacuated.

No injuries have been reported thus far, though local officials are taking steps to stabilize the region. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the scene along with other officials to coordinate response efforts.

Emergency services from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) were dispatched to address damaged utilities and ensure safety in the vicinity. “Authorities have begun evacuating patients and residents from the surrounding area for safety reasons,” the BMA stated.

Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed that the collapse happened near the construction site of the new MRT Purple Line’s “Vajira Station.” The Metro Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is responsible for the project and is conducting further investigations into the cause of the sinkhole.

In a press conference, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered an urgent investigation, assuring that there were no injuries. While Vajira Hospital’s building remains structurally sound, its outpatient services have been suspended for two days.

Assistant Professor Dr. Chakrawut Maneerit, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Vajira Hospital, stated that emergency and inpatient services will continue as normal despite the situation. He added that the hospital has sufficient backup power and is receiving water from the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority.

Officials urged residents and commuters to avoid the area as work continues on stabilizing the site. The police station and adjacent buildings have been declared danger zones, and a 100-metre cordon is in place to ensure safety.

According to MRTA Governor Katpachon Udomthampakdee, the subsidence is believed to be related to groundwater and soil movement during construction, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause. The MRTA pledged to take full responsibility for the damages caused.