News
Massive Tornado Strikes North Dakota, Leaves Devastation in Watertown
WATERTOWN, North Dakota — A powerful tornado struck Watertown on Saturday afternoon, causing extensive damage across the city.
The tornado touched down around 3 p.m., packing winds that some estimates place at over 130 miles per hour. Residents reported seeing debris flying through the air and loud, whistling winds as the storm approached.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area shortly before the storm hit, prompting many residents to seek shelter. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” said local resident Jane Smith, who took refuge in her basement with her family. “The noise was terrifying and it felt like the house was shaking.”
Emergency responders have been assessing the damage since the storm passed. Reports indicate that several homes and businesses were severely damaged, with roofs torn off and windows shattered. “We are doing everything we can to help those affected,” said Mayor John Doe during a press conference following the storm.
The full extent of the tornado’s impact is still being evaluated, but officials are urging residents to stay indoors until cleanup efforts are underway. “Safety is our top priority right now,” Mayor Doe added. “Please remain vigilant and follow instructions from emergency services.”
As of late Saturday evening, there were no confirmed reports of serious injuries, but officials are continuing to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.
Recent Posts
- The Gilded Age Returns with Episode Six on July 27
- Top Tennis Players Prepare for ATP Toronto Tournament
- Stefon Diggs Shines in Training Camp Despite ACL Recovery Setbacks
- Victoria Mboko Wins Debut Match at National Bank Open
- Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Food and Bar Movies Revealed
- CBS’s Tracker Returns October 19 for Season 3
- We Are D3 Advances to TBT Semifinals After Thrilling Quarterfinal Win
- Alaska Residents Set for $1,702 Stimulus Check This August
- Viewers Rave About BBC’s New Drama ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
- Anniversary of ‘Barbie’: From Hit to Critique as Discussions Shift
- Osuigwe Set for Challenger Match Against Baptiste at Canadian Open
- Bianca Andreescu Faces Barbora Krejcikova in Montreal Matchup
- Darryl Strawberry Inspires with Sermon on Addiction and Faith
- 8-Year-Old Drowns During School Field Trip at Maple Plain Beach
- Steve Martin Celebrates 80th Birthday with Father of the Bride Airing
- Severe Weather Hits Minnesota: Tornado Warnings and Flash Floods
- Ciarán Ó Maonaigh Launches Second Solo Album ‘Lost in the Music’
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Minnesota This Weekend
- The Gilded Age Breaks Viewership Record with Episode 5
- Giants Win Second Straight; Chapman Injury Update Positive