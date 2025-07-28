Massive Tornado Strikes North Dakota, Leaves Devastation in Watertown

WATERTOWN, North Dakota — A powerful tornado struck Watertown on Saturday afternoon, causing extensive damage across the city.

The tornado touched down around 3 p.m., packing winds that some estimates place at over 130 miles per hour. Residents reported seeing debris flying through the air and loud, whistling winds as the storm approached.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area shortly before the storm hit, prompting many residents to seek shelter. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” said local resident Jane Smith, who took refuge in her basement with her family. “The noise was terrifying and it felt like the house was shaking.”

Emergency responders have been assessing the damage since the storm passed. Reports indicate that several homes and businesses were severely damaged, with roofs torn off and windows shattered. “We are doing everything we can to help those affected,” said Mayor John Doe during a press conference following the storm.

The full extent of the tornado’s impact is still being evaluated, but officials are urging residents to stay indoors until cleanup efforts are underway. “Safety is our top priority right now,” Mayor Doe added. “Please remain vigilant and follow instructions from emergency services.”

As of late Saturday evening, there were no confirmed reports of serious injuries, but officials are continuing to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.