Entertainment
Match Game Returns to ABC with New Host Martin Short
New York, NY – The iconic game show “Match Game” is set to return to ABC, reigniting its timeless appeal with beloved host Martin Short. The revival will premiere this coming Wednesday, highlighting the show’s rich history that began in 1962.
Short, a celebrated comedian and former cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” has a personal connection to the show’s roots. The original seasons were filmed in Studio 8H, where he honed his skills in comedy. “It’s a full-circle moment for me,” Short said, sharing his excitement. “The energy in that studio is incredible, and I can’t wait to bring new life to such a classic show.”
While the show has evolved over the past six decades, its fundamental format remains unchanged. Short believes this consistency is key to its longevity. “People love the mix of humor and competition, and that’s what makes ‘Match Game’ special,” he added.
The revival is anticipated to attract both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers, with playfully humorous prompts and lighthearted banter. ABC hopes to capitalize on the nostalgia while showcasing Short’s unique comedic flair.
As the premiere date approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Short’s dynamic personality will breathe new life into the show. “Match Game” promises to deliver the same charm it has held for decades.
