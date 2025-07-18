Sports
Matej Kovar Joins PSV Eindhoven on Loan from Bayer Leverkusen
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — PSV Eindhoven officially announced on July 15, 2025, the loan signing of goalkeeper Matej Kovar from Bayer Leverkusen. The 25-year-old Czech international will initially play for PSV, with an obligation to buy after fulfilling specific criteria. Reports suggest that the transfer fee, once activated, will total €5 million plus an additional €2 million in bonuses.
The transfer follows shortly after a €35 million deal that brought a player from the Eredivisie to the Bundesliga, highlighting significant movement in European football this summer.
Kovar, who was a key part of Leverkusen’s squad during their domestic cup victory in 2024, expressed his ambition for a starting role at a top club competing at the Champions League level. Sporting director confirmed, “Matej Kovar had important contributions as a back-up in our double victory. We wish him much success in Eindhoven.”
Last season, Kovar made 32 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, keeping 16 clean sheets. He had transferred to Bayer in 2023 for €5 million. Manchester United reportedly held a buy-back option but chose not to exercise it before the move to PSV.
PSV had initially pursued as their main target, but terms could not be agreed upon. The club had also secured a goalkeeper for €3 million earlier in the summer, while letting go of their starting keeper last season for free.
Technical director emphasized the new addition’s skills: “We are very happy with this transfer. Matej is a reliable goalkeeper who can play well with the ball. Together with Nick Olij, he will help decide who defends the PSV goal.” Kovar shared his excitement for the new chapter ahead, stating, “I was excited from the first minute and believe this is the best environment for me to grow as a football player and person.”
