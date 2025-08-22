Mater Dei Faces St. Thomas Aquinas in Epic High School Showdown

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — A highly anticipated clash between two of high school football’s most renowned programs takes place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST as Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 nationally, faces No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium. This matchup promises excitement as both teams showcase exceptional talent.

Mater Dei enters the game as the two-time defending CIF California Open Division champion and national champion, but will need to adjust with a new starting quarterback. Junior Furian Inferrera, a Minnesota commit, has stepped into the role after last year’s backup experience.

The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders come into the game fresh off an unprecedented seventh straight state title, despite losing key players due to graduation. Known for their resilience, they boast a record of 126 wins to only 14 losses over the past decade.

Both teams have impressive track records, with Mater Dei accumulating a record of 119 wins and only 8 losses in the last 10 seasons. Fans can expect to see a mix of future collegiate stars, as both squads feature several top recruits in the upcoming class.

Among the standout athletes are Mater Dei’s Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a rising star committed to Ohio State, and a depth of other players heading to major programs including USC and Wisconsin. Similarly, St. Thomas Aquinas showcases talent, featuring several recruits committed to Division I schools.

This game is a culmination of years of anticipation for a matchup between the two powerhouse teams. Both coaching staffs are committed to leveraging their players’ skills, making this one of the must-watch games of the high school football season. The outcome could be crucial as Mater Dei aims for a three-peat and St. Thomas Aquinas seeks to assert its dominance in the Sunshine State.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, providing an opportunity for fans across the country to witness this significant showdown live.