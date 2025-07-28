A24’s ‘Materialists’ Now Available to Stream: How to Watch

NEW YORK CITY, NY — After a successful month in theaters, the romantic comedy ‘Materialists’ is now available for streaming. Directed by Celine Song, the film stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a matchmaker who struggles to find love despite her expertise in connecting others.

Released on June 13, 2025, ‘Materialists’ tells the story of Lucy caught between her charming new client Harry, played by Pedro Pascal, and her ex-boyfriend John, portrayed by Chris Evans. The film has received mixed reviews, holding a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting both its romantic appeal and complex themes.

‘Materialists’ is currently available for rent or purchase on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Renters can watch the movie for $19.99, while purchasing it costs $24.99. A digital copy was released on July 22, 2025, allowing fans to enjoy it at home.

Initially, after its theatrical release, the film grossed over $51 million globally, with $36 million coming from domestic box offices. The film’s unique take on love in a bustling city has been described as a ‘refreshingly complex look at modern love’ by David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter.

For those waiting to stream the film on HBO Max, it is expected to be available after its theatrical run ends in late August or early September 2025, under a distribution deal between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery. HBO Max subscribers can access a wide range of popular series and films, including ‘Materialists’ once it premieres on the platform.

As the romantic tension unfolds on screen, audiences are drawn in by Johnson’s performance, alongside Pascal’s and Evans’ compelling portrayals. ‘Materialists’ runs for one hour and 57 minutes, promising both humor and heartfelt moments for viewers.