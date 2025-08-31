Sports
Mateus Fernandes Joins West Ham in €44 Million Deal
London, England – Mateus Fernandes, a 21-year-old midfielder, is set to join West Ham United from Southampton for approximately €44 million. The agreement was reported on Thursday, August 31, 2025, by British sports journalist Alex Crook.
Fernandes, who previously played for Sporting CP, made the move to Southampton last summer for €15 million. His successful season in England included 42 appearances, three goals, and six assists. Despite Southampton’s relegation, his performance caught the attention of several clubs, but West Ham secured his signing.
According to reports, the deal includes an additional €3 million in performance-related bonuses. Southampton also retains a 15% sell-on clause for any future transfer involving Fernandes.
“We have been following him for a long time, and we are very happy to have him here,” said West Ham manager Graham Potter. He emphasized that Fernandes brings quality and experience to the squad and is looking forward to seeing him develop further.
The negotiations also benefit Sporting, as they will receive approximately €3 million due to a clause from Fernandes’ original transfer, which stipulates that the club is entitled to 10% of any future transfer profits.
This transfer allows Fernandes to make his return to the Premier League, aiming to help West Ham improve after a rough start to the new season, where the team lost all three of its initial matches.
