Sports
Matheus Nunes Buys Flamengo Jersey During World Cup Break
MIAMI, Florida — Matheus Nunes, a Portuguese midfielder for Manchester City, was spotted purchasing a Flamengo jersey during a break in the FIFA Club World Cup. The event took place on Saturday, June 28, at Classic Shirts, a shop selling historic football jerseys.
Nunes, who was born in Brazil and later naturalized as Portuguese, has expressed his love for Flamengo, the club he supports. Video footage released by Flamengo showed him displaying a retro jersey from 1995, the year of the club’s centenary, when it featured stars like Sávio and Romário.
In the company of teammate Joško Gvardiol, Nunes took advantage of the Miami sun before the team faces Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the tournament’s knockout stage starting June 30. “It will be special. I hope we can win the title,” Nunes said, referencing his enthusiasm for the competition.
During interviews leading up to the Club World Cup, Nunes stated that his family is also dedicated Flamengo fans, and he expressed excitement about potentially facing Fluminense in the final. “Everyone is a flamenguista, no one is a Fluminense fan,” he remarked.
Despite his deep connection to Flamengo, Nunes is focused on performing well for Manchester City. He is under contract with the team until June 2028, having previously played for Wolverhampton in England.
