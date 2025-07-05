Matildas and Panama Clash in Women’s Friendly Match

Bunbury, Australia — The Matildas faced Panama in their first women’s football friendly of 2025 at Hands Oval on Saturday. Kick-off was at 2:30 PM AWST, as both teams aimed for a strong start in this match.

The Matildas, under coach Joe Montemurro, looked to bounce back from a previous draw against Slovenia. They featured several emerging players, including Hayley Raso as captain for the first time. Australia opened the game aggressively, with Raso and other players creating early opportunities.

However, it was a tough match, with both teams challenging each other in the midfield. Panama had notable performances from players like Marta Cox, who showed good attacking flair, while goalkeeper Yenith Bailey had to leave early in the match due to an injury.

Following her substitution, Farissa Cordoba took over in goal for Panama. The match saw both teams struggle to convert chances into goals. The first half ended scoreless, despite several close attempts.

As the game progressed, Emily Gielnik attempted powerful shots, and Riley Tanner nearly scored when her strike hit the post. Despite these efforts, both defenses held firm, and the score remained 0-0 at halftime.

The second half brought more substitutions and continued intensity, with Panama pressing for a breakthrough. As the teams battled for control, their coaches encouraged an aggressive style of play, emphasizing the importance of moving the ball quickly.

With the match approaching its conclusion, fans in Bunbury remained engaged, cheering on the Matildas as they looked to secure a victory in this friendly showdown. The final outcome remains uncertain as both teams press for that elusive first goal.