Sports
Mats Hummels to Say Goodbye at Borussia Dortmund’s Season Opener
Dortmund, Germany – Mats Hummels, a celebrated figure in football, will don the Borussia Dortmund jersey one last time on Sunday. The former World Cup champion, now 36, is set to play in a test match against Juventus at 5:30 PM local time, marking his final appearance for the team.
In an exclusive interview with Bild, Hummels discussed his career and future plans. He confirmed he intends to take a break from professional obligations after retiring, apart from a role as a television expert. “I won’t be taking on any new jobs for quite a while,” Hummels said. “The clear plan is to not have any tasks for many years.”
Hummels elaborated that this decision stems from his desire to reduce his public presence. “For years, I had to explain everything as a football professional. Now, I can choose when and where to appear,” he expressed.
This match against Juventus will serve as his farewell game. Hummels acknowledged that his departure from Dortmund in the summer of 2024 was not entirely on his terms. “I would have liked to stay at BVB,” he admitted, referring to a strained relationship with then-coach Edin Terzić, who left shortly after. “The situation just didn’t align perfectly, but there’s no hard feelings.”
In recent months, rumors suggested Hummels might return to play for Dortmund during the Club World Cup, but that did not materialize. “It started as a small idea between Aki Watzke and me,” he explained. “But it never turned into a concrete question.”
Looking ahead, Hummels has not ruled out a future role with Borussia Dortmund. “Aki Watzke and I still talk regularly. It’s not yet clear what direction it will take, but I definitely want to work for BVB in the future,” he said.
Hummels has even been offered another farewell match, but he is uncertain whether he will accept. “It’s a great gesture, but I’m not sure I want to be in the spotlight,” he remarked, noting that it’s not his preferred role.
