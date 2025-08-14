Matt Breida to Retire After Seven Seasons in NFL

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Veteran running back Matt Breida has announced plans to retire from the NFL after seven seasons, as reported by ESPN on August 14.

Breida, who is 30 years old, became a notable name in football during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. He finished his career with a total of 2,652 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 98 games. Additionally, Breida recorded 120 receptions for 935 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

His most impressive season came in 2018 when he rushed for 1,075 yards and scored five touchdowns while starting 13 out of 14 games. During his career, Breida played for the 49ers from 2017 to 2019, followed by stints with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, the Buffalo Bills in 2021, and the New York Giants between 2022 and 2023.

In May, the Dolphins requested Breida for a workout, which he declined. Last year, he spent time in training camp with the 49ers but ended up being released right before the start of the 2024 season and did not play that year.

Breida entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Georgia Southern and has been known for his speed and agility on the field throughout his career. His contributions included backing up star players like Saquon Barkley during his time with the Giants.