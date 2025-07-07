Entertainment
Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years with Band
SEATTLE, Washington — Matt Cameron, the drummer for Pearl Jam, announced on Monday, July 7, that he is departing from the band after 27 years. Cameron expressed his gratitude towards his bandmates in a heartfelt statement shared on social media.
“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” he wrote. Cameron thanked Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, and Stone Gossard for welcoming him into the band in 1998. “It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” he added.
Pearl Jam also acknowledged Cameron’s contributions in their own statement. They referred to him as a “singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” praising his impact on their live shows and recordings. “He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you, Matt,” the band expressed.
Cameron became Pearl Jam’s longest-serving drummer, having joined after the departure of Jack Irons. Before Pearl Jam, he was known for his work with Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog. Since joining Pearl Jam, Cameron has played on all their albums starting with 2000’s “Binaural.”n
The band has achieved significant success, including 14 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100, with hits like “Last Kiss,” which reached No. 2. Pearl Jam has also secured 13 top 10 albums throughout their career.
Currently, there are no announcements regarding Cameron’s replacement. He is a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, recognized for his contributions to both Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.
