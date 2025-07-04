Matt Chapman Nearing Return as Giants Face Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman is close to returning from the injured list after being sidelined since June 8 due to right hand inflammation. At Chase Field, Chapman participated in batting practice before the Giants’ series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chapman reported plans to play a rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday as the Giants begin a three-game series against the Athletics in West Sacramento. He expressed optimism about his return, stating, “I felt great,” while noting his frustrations with his swing after weeks away from competition.

Giants manager Bob Melvin confirmed Chapman successfully faced high-velocity pitches during practice without any discomfort, indicating that Chapman is likely ready to rejoin the lineup. “He didn’t feel anything. Felt great. He’s frustrated with his swing right now, but that’s the way it goes,” Melvin said.

If Chapman is not activated this weekend against the Athletics, he is expected to return when the Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies starting Monday. His return would provide a significant boost for the struggling Giants, who lost seven of their last eight games.

Additionally, infielder Casey Schmitt is also set to return after recovering from a hand injury. Schmitt had performed well in his short stint filling in for Chapman, boasting a .375 batting average with four home runs.

In roster moves prior to Thursday’s game, the Giants optioned outfielder Daniel Johnson to Triple-A and recalled infielder Sergio Alcántara. Melvin noted that due to injuries, the Giants feel they are currently “short an infielder.”

Robbie Ray delivered a complete game for the Giants on Thursday night, securing a 7-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. Ray’s performance provided much-needed relief for a taxed bullpen and characterized a much-improved showing from the Giants’ offense.