LOS ANGELES, California – Matt Damon’s sci-fi film Elysium is set to join the streaming service Starz on September 1. The movie, directed by Neill Blomkamp, originally debuted in theaters on August 9, 2013.

In Elysium, which is set in the year 2154, a man attempts to rewrite the divisions between the wealthy and the poor. On a space station inhabited by the rich, the rest of the population struggles to survive on a devastated Earth. The plot explores themes of social inequality and injustice.

Upon its release, Elysium attracted attention for its star-studded cast, including Damon and well-known actors like Jodie Foster. Despite a mixed critical reception, with a 64% rating from critics and a 58% approval from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the film found significant box-office success, grossing approximately $286 million worldwide.

Critic Ben Kenigsberg noted that while the film presented visual excitement, it lacked in originality and logic. “In a summer of antiseptic effects spectacles, Elysium stands out…,” he wrote. “The movie won’t win many points for originality or logic.”

This September, viewers can also look forward to other new arrivals on Starz, including acclaimed films and series that promise to entertain.